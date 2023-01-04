INDIA

Trinamool mocks Goa BJP for signature campaign on Mhadei

The Trinamool Congress’ Goa unit on Wednesday mocked the ruling BJOP for announcing a signature campaign to save the Mhadei from getting diverted.

Trinamool leaders and supporters on Wednesday staged an agitation in the state capital, wielding placards reading “BJP Killed mhadei, BJP will Kill Goa”.

“The BJP is saying that they will start a signature campaign, which should be (actually) started by people and opposition. You have a government at Centre and also in the state, use your power and cancel the DPR of Karnataka. Why are you hoodwinking people by announcing a signature campaign. I condemn it,” Trinamool convener Samil Volvoikar said.

“Karnataka’s WRD Minister Govind Karjola has said that if he fails to complete the project (Kalsa-Bhanduri dam) within one year, then he would change his name. But nobody reacted to him. At least Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should have reacted to him. But they didn’t do it, because more than Goa, chairs (positions) are important for them,” he alleged.

“Hence, it is a need that all should come together by keeping differences aside. There is a need for agitation. We need to build a movement to protect our Mhadei, to whom we call our mother,” he added.

Criticising the BJP, Volvoikar asked what type of double-engine government is this, where injustice has been done on people of Goa.

“There will be serious implications on the state if the water is diverted. Hence we need to awake and start movement. Our nature and ecology will suffer if the water is diverted,” he said.

20230104-231803

