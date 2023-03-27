INDIA

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra takes potshots at govt over Adani issue, shell companies

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday took potshots at the government while sharing a Corporate Affairs Ministry’s two years old press release which stated that more than 2.38 lakh shell companies were identified between 2018 and 2021.

She tweeted the official statement while tagging it to her earlier tweet posted in the morning, where she had tagged a response to a Rajya Sabha question on shell companies, with the government saying that data regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is “unavailable”.

The question was by MP John Brittas – who had asked for “details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) are held by Indian citizens”.

In its reply, the government said: “It is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available.”

Sharing both responses, Moitra tweeted: “Government identified 2,38,223 shell companies without any specific definition in law. Blinkers on only when it comes to Adani Group family shells in Mauritius!”

“How can the government take action against Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue, hence no action,” she tweeted, while sharing a picture of the proverbial “three wise monkeys” and tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

20230327-211808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia Bhatt enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest

    Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at airport to ensure...

    K’taka to organise Covid Vaccination Mela on Friday

    Covid 2nd wave has begun in Karnataka: Health Minister