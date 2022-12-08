Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Thursday opposed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments about the Supreme Court’s judgment, which overturned the Constitutional Amendment passed to bring in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

Roy raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Lower House, saying that he opposes the comments made by a person of high authority (referring to the vice president without naming him).

When Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked BJP member and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to speak, Trinamool MPs opposed, asking why he was being allowed.

Prasad said that Roy’s comments should be removed from the records.

Agrawal said that the matter would be looked into.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar said in the Rajya Sabha that the Supreme Court’s judgment was “a glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people of which the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are custodians”.

