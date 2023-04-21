INDIA

Trinamool MP serves legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari for dragging her name in teachers’ recruitment scam

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Aparupa Poddar alias Afrin Ali has served a legal notice to leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him of ‘unnecessarily’ dragging her name in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam.

She has also sent a similar legal notice to another state BJP leader and a counsel in the Calcutta High Court, Tarun Jyoti Tiwari.

In the notice, Poddar has accused Adhikari and Tiwari of maligning her image in social media by dragging her name in the recruitment scam. She has also threatened to file a libel suit against both if they do not publicly apologise for their social media comments.

Earlier, she had filed a complaint against the two BJP leaders at the Serampore police station in Hooghly district.

While Adhikari did not made any comment in the matter till the time of filing of this report, Tiwari said that he has already lodged a complaint with the CBI over Poddar’s alleged involvement in the scam.

“I am requesting the CBI to take immediate action against Poddar and interrogate her by taking her into custody, if necessary,” Tiwari said.

He also claimed that in the letter to the CBI, he has referred to certain incidents that prove the involvement of the Trinamool MP in the recruitment of Group C non-teaching staff.

20230421-201604

