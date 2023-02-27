A strongly-worded statement by West Bengal Governor C. Ananda Bose condemning the attack on Union minister of state for home Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in Cooch Behar has evoked equally sharp reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary and spokesman Kunal Ghosh, on Monday, launched a scathing counter-attack raising every point in the Governor’s statement.

In his statement issued on Sunday evening, the Governor said that following “confidential inquiries” made by him in the matter of the attack on Nisith Pramanik’s convoy, he feels that it is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.

Referring to Governor’s statement on “confidential inquiries”, Ghosh said that such a probe is either biased or imaginary.

“He issued this statement because of his eagerness to save his job. The statement on the confidential probe is either biased or imaginary. He conducted this so- called confidential probe either through any central agency or through any retired bureaucrat of his choice coming from outside. He said that he had talked to Nisith Pramanik. As a Governor he should have talked to the other party as well. He did not talk to those people who were attacked by Nisith Pramanik’s men. So, his statement is biased,” Ghosh claimed.

Ghosh has also questioned the Governor’s silence on a Rajbanshi youth being killed in Border Security Force (BSF) firing in Cooch Behar district which had led to rise in the public grievance against BSF and Union government in the district.

“As long as he will be an emissary of the Indian President, we will show courtesy towards him. The day he turns into BJP’s emissary, we will react accordingly,” said Ghosh.

The state unit of BJP has stood by the governor in the entire fiasco. According to the BJP’s state spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya, even after the attack on the Union minister’s convoy, the police administration had isolated the BJP supporters and arrested them.

“How can the Governor as the constitutional head of the state remain silent after such an attack. He has rightly said that he cannot remain silent on such issues,” he said.

