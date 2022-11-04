Sisir Mondal, the Chairman of Trinamool Congress-controlled Dainhat Municipality in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, on Friday resigned from hi pot following the instructions of the party high command after his name got involved in a sex for job scandal.

Mondal handed over his resignation letter to the office of the Katwa sub-divisional officer but refused to make any statement to the waiting media persons.

Trinamool’s East Burdwan President, Rabindranath Chattopadhyay confirmed to the media persons that Mondal has resigned following the instructions of the party high command.

Recently an audio clip went viral, where a young woman, reportedly in a telephonic conversation with Mondal, requested him for a job. However, during the conversation, he was allegedly heard putting forward some indecent proposal to that woman.

As the audio clip went viral it posed immense embarrassment for the Trinamool leadership and a section of the party leadership gave clear indications that the party might adopt some strong disciplinary step against Mondal. Initially, he denied the allegations and claimed that it was a conspiracy to frame him where someone else said such things in his voice.

However, the opposition parties launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool on this count. As the criticisms on this count started snowballing, the Trinamool asked Mondal to first resign and then come clean.

