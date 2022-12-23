Meghalayas main opposition party Trinamool Congress on Friday termed the BJP-NPP led MDA government as “corrupt” and slammed Prime Minister Narendar Modi for “misleading the people” about the utilisation of central funds.

Calling the National People’s Party (NPP) led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government as “corrupt”, Trinamool’s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale termed the alliance government as a “blatant liar”.

With two MLAs, including a minister, the BJP is a partner in the six-party MDA government.

Gokhale drew comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Shillong on December 18 and his speech in 2017 wherein he had attacked the then government for unutilised funds amounting to Rs 908 crore, as per the CAG report, in their six-year tenure, dismissing any development in Meghalaya.

Citing a latest CAG report, Gokhale said that in September, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was tabled in the Meghalaya Assembly and according to that report, at least 62 projects in Meghalaya are incomplete beyond their scheduled date of completion.

“Some of these projects have overshot the completion deadline by as long as 10 years,” he said, referring to the CAG report.

“Since 2018, a total of 32 projects worth over Rs 1,638 crore are incomplete and the expenditure incurred so far is Rs 214.37 crore. While PM Modi was ‘concerned’ about Rs 908 crore unutilised funds in 2017, he was conveniently silent about the Rs 1,638 crore worth projects that are pending under the watch of the BJP-NPP ‘double engine’ government of Conrad K. Sangma,” Gokhale said in a statement.

“The CAG also categorically said that this delay has resulted in denial of basic facilities and benefits to the people of Meghalaya,” he added.

20221223-212003