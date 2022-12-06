INDIA

Trinamool spokesman Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police from Jaipur airport

NewsWire
0
0

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday detained Trinamool Congress spokesman, Saket Gokhale from the Jaipur airport.

This was confirmed by Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien, through his tweet.

Cyber crime wing sources said its team keeps an eye on social media about fake news and documents shared, and during one such exercise, the team found that Saket Gokhale had shared false information of RTI, in which he had shared newspaper cuttings, stating that Rs 30 crore were spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Morbi, after the bridge collapse in which 135 persons were killed.

Saket had shared the details of various expenses, and under the event management head Rs 5.5 crore expenditure was shown.

Cyber Crime police after checking with the local authorities, found that no such information was shared under RTI, so the cyber crime registered a case against Saket Gokhale. It was found that after he posted the false information, many others had retweeted it and even shared some unverified ‘documents’.

Police have brought Gokhale to Gujarat on a transit arrest and will show his arrest in Gujarat later in the day and produced before the court, said sources.

20221206-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We will try our best to win maiden CWG gold: Hockey...

    5 EdTech platforms focusing on feedback-based learning

    Andhra inoculates record 6.17 lakh for Covid on Wednesday

    Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice to SC