Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay after the latter permitted the CBI and the ED to question the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the allegations levelled by expelled youth Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agencies are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

“Justice Gangopadhyay’s single-point target is Abhishek Banerjee. He is trying to malign his image to satisfy the entire opposition, including the BJP, CPI-M and Congress. He is misusing his chair and behaving like a political cadre. If that is so, he should quit his chair and join politics directly. If any action is initiated against me for saying such a thing, I am ready to face it,” Kunal Ghosh said.

Speaking to mediapersons, he also dragged the name of senior advocate of Calcutta High Court and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, claiming that the latter is considered as his legal mentor by Justice Gangopadhyay.

Kunal Ghosh also said that Kuntal Ghosh, who has accused the central agencies of putting pressure on him, has every right as an undertrial accused to raise a complaint.

According to the Trinamool spokesman, Justice Gangopadhyay was actually trying to throttle the rights of an undertrial through his observations.

“He is crossing all the limits of his chair,” Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya termed Kunal Ghosh’s comments as “expressions of frustration from a thoroughly insane person”.

“The respected judiciary ignores all such crazy deliriums and I request the media to ignore such things as well,” Bhattacharya said.

