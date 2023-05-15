INDIA

Trinamool to conduct ‘Janta Durbar’ every Sunday to address public grievances

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress is all to start a “Janta Durbar” to address public grievances every Sunday at a local club adjacent to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat here.

Party sources said that the entire process will be conducted on every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the supervision of the party’s state President Subrata Bakshi, who will, in turn, report to the Chief Minister on the findings of the “Janta Durbar”.

A senior party leader said that while Bakshi will be in overall charge of the process, he will be assisted periodically by other senior leaders of the party including senior party legislator and MPs. “It has also been decided one representative from the Chief Minister’s Office might also be present at this ‘Janta Durbar’ programme every Sunday,” said a party leader who did not wish to be named.

He said that this new exercise will be conducted to renew the links between the party and the common people in wake of the panchayat polls in the state this year and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections the state government launched a programme christened ‘Didike Bolo’ (Tell ‘Didi’ as Banerjee is popularly known) through which the common people could inform the Chief Minister about their grievances.

The programme, started following the advice of vote-strategist Prashant Kishor- founded Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), worked miracles for the Trinamool, which came back to power in the state with a massive majority for the third term in a row.

