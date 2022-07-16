With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all set to highlight her Trinamool Congress’ national plans against the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at her Martyrs’ Day speech here on July 21, the party has prepared a plan to telecast her speech on giant screens in the capitals of other seven states too.

For the last two years, the Trinamool organised the Martyrs’ Day programme virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic and telecasted the same virtually in some of the states in northeastern India. However, this year, it will be held in its traditional form, with the Chief Minister and the party’s national General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee addressing the gathering from the traditional venue in central Kolkata.

At the same time, keeping the national perspective in mind, their speeches will be telecas in giant screens in the capitals of seven other states. As of now plans have been finalised to telecast it in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi also. The seventh state will be finalised within a day or two.

According to Trinamool state General Secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, slowly but steadily, the party is expanding its base in other Indian states.

“In Meghalaya we are currently the principal opposition party. So, keeping in mind our expanding national base, we have decided to telecast the speeches of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee on giant screens in states other than West Bengal,” he said.

Apart from that, a similar giant screen telecast of the Chief Minister’s speech will be done in all the district headquarters in West Bengal.

Since 2011, when Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal bringing an end to the 34-year Left Front rule, the regular feature in every Martyrs’ Day programme was joining of leaders from other parties. Last two years it could not happen since the programme was conducted virtually.

Speculations are taking the rounds in the political circles that this year the surprise will be a couple of heavyweight leaders from BJP joining the Trinamool. However, the Trinamool leadership is totally tight-lipped on this issue.

