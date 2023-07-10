Trinamool Congress will send a four-member delegation to trouble-torn Manipur on Friday to take stock of the situation in the northeastern state, which has been under the grip of violent ethnic clashes for over two months now.

According to a statement issued by the party, a four-member delegation comprising the party’s Rajya Sabha members Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen and Lok Sabha members Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will reach Manipur on Friday, just two days after the counting for the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Wednesday.

In the press communique, the Trinamool also accused the BJP and the Union government of doing nothing to bring the situation under control and give healing touch to the people of Manipur.

Party sources said that the decision to send the delegation to Manipur has been taken by party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Interestingly, the decision came just an hour after news surfaced that the BJP has decided to send a four-member central fact-finding team to West Bengal to review the situation amid large-scale violence over the rural civic body polls, which has already claimed 39 lives since the announcement of polling date on June 8.

The four-member central delegation of the BJP that is expected to arrive here on Wednesday includes former Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, ex-Commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Singh, and party MPs Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma.

The central delegation will visit the different violence-hit areas of the state and is expected to interact with the local people there, especially the family members of the victims.

The Trinamool leadership has questioned the decision to send a central delegation to West Bengal, pointing out that the BJP did not send any central team to Manipur, which is burning for over two months now.

