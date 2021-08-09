The BJP on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of creating “artificial troubles” to gain political mileage in Tripura and said it would soon launch organisational programmes to protest the Trinamool’s “conspiracies” against peace and development in the state.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, without naming the Trinamool, said that a “section is active and hatching conspiracies to achieve political mileage preventing the pace of development in the state” and asserted that any kind of conspiracy would fail to derail the development process.

To protest the alleged attack on its leaders and workers in Tripura by the BJP on Saturday and Sunday, Trinamool MPs on Monday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Following this, BJP’s national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, in a tweet, said: “After attacking Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s convoy two days ago and engineering 100s of political killings of workers in West Bengal, AITC MPs have the audacity to protest besides Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Go, do some soul searching and then protest.”

Tripura state BJP’s chief spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that his party would soon launch some organisational programmes to protest the “conspiracies” of the Trinamool to upset the peace and development of the state.

“Our programmes are being finalised against the Trinamool’s plot to disturb the law and order situation in the state. Our Chief Minister (Deb) was attacked on a number of occasions when he went to various party programmes in Bengal. We are not against any party’s programmes in Tripura maintaining the prevailing law and the Covid protocols,” Chakraborty told the media.

Fellow BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacherjee said that the Trinamool is “utterly a non-factor” and “irrelevant” in Tripura and alleged it is trying to spread the “virus of political violence” from Bengal to the northeastern state, where “outsiders” with the backing of CPI-M are fomenting trouble and lawlessness.

On the other hand, Trinamool chief spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Monday claimed that the BJP government’s lifespan is just one-and-a-half years as the Assembly polls would be held early in 2023.

Ghosh, also the party’s General Secretary, said that people of Tripura have witnessed the governance of the Congress, the Left parties and the BJP over the years and “now with the precious votes of the people, the Trinamool-led government would be formed in 2023.

Terming the National Human Rights Commission as “BJP Adhikar Commission”, he urged the NHRC to come to Tripura to record the “BJP’s atrocities” on the people of Tripura.

“Besides many Trinamool leaders and workers of Bengal and Tripura were attacked in Tripura during the past few days by the BJP goons and workers, police personnel were also not spared from these attacks by the ruling party members,” Ghosh told the media.

Another Trinamool leader Samir Chakraborty said that like other BJP-ruled states in the country, “an undeclared emergency rule has been prevailing in Tripura”.

–IANS

sc/vd