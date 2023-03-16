INDIA

Trinamool urges opposition to unite against BJP-led Centre’s subjugation of Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress on Thursday urged all opposition parties to stand united in the face of the BJP-led Central government’s efforts to subjugate the Parliament, even as it has stayed away from protesting with the Congress on Adani issue, saying that the largest opposition party attacks and contests against it in West Bengal and other states.

Addressing a press conference, Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are the face of the BJP, have turned the Parliament into a “deep, dark chamber” as they are disrupting it and undermining it.

He said that since the past four days, the government has been disrupting the Parliament and it does not want to be accountable to the people of the country.

Senior Trinamool Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy, who was also present during the press conference, said that in his 45 years career as a lawmaker, he had never seen a ruling party disrupting the Parliament’s proceedings.

However when asked as to why the Trinamool was not supporting the Congress-led opposition in its protests inside or outside Parliament on the Adani Enterprises issue, O’Brien said that the Congress needs to make up its mind, as it attacks and contests against his party in West Bengal and aligns against it in other states like Kerala and the Northeast.

Meanwhile, citing several instances of the government not following Parliamentary conventions, O’Brien said that the Prime Minister has not answered a single question in Rajya Sabha since 2016 and even in the Lok Sabha, no deputy Speaker has been appointed since 2019, while only one out of every 10 bills are scrutinised in Parliament.

He further said that four out of every 10 bills are ordinances and the average time taken for passing a bill is 10 to 12 minutes.

O’Brien also sought to know why the Enforcement Directorate was not probing the Adani issue as SBI and LIC’s funds were invested in Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer (FPO) and they are now at risk.

He called upon all states to launch their own probes in the matter.

The party leader however refused to comment on Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra’s tweet earlier in the day, where she had attacked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that only BJP leaders are allowed to speak in Parliament and then the House is adjourned.

“We have not seen the tweet,” O’Brien said.

20230316-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unable to repay debts, family of 3 commit suicide in Kerala

    500 hospitalised in east Delhi after eating adulterated ‘atta’

    COAI hits back at IAMAI, says telcos’ demand for ‘usage charge’...

    Premium smartphone ASP reaches record high at $780, Apple leads