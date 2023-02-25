Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has claimed that the people of Meghalaya welcomed his party in the state and the poll result will bring excitement to its fold.

Addressing reporters in Umroi, he said: “We came here and the people of Meghalaya welcomed us with open arms. We are confident that people will continue to bless Meghalaya Trinamool.”

The MP added that if the party comes to power, it will deliver the poll promises within 100 days of forming the government.

Trinamool Congress has promised to give financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to the women and unemployed youth of the state if voted to power.

“Moreover, our party will work on war footing to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to the farmers, double the social welfare pensions to Rs 1,000 per month, and ensure 1 lakh laptops for higher secondary students and facilitate DBT transfer of Rs 1,200 to families of school-going children every year,” O’Brien added.

He also promised to fight for the inclusion of the Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool leader also said that the National People’s Party (NPP) and BJP have been trying to befool the voters.

“They are the same. Vote for the NPP is a vote for BJP. They are one and the same. For four years NPP-BJP were in the same room and now that the elections are here, they have started shadowboxing,” O’Brien added.

20230225-144204