INDIA

Trinamool will make ‘seekh kebab’ during Bengal panchayat polls: TMC MLA

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra triggered a row on Thursday after he claimed that the party will make ‘seekh kebab’ during the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

“Seekh kebabs will be prepared by roasting raw meat and then garnishing them with honey, ghee, butter, lime and salt. The panchayat polls will be over in the first two hours. The opposition parties don’t have goalkeepers. So we will score six to seven goals easily,” Mitra told mediapersons while attending a food festival at Kamarhati on the outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday.

He said that in the upcoming panchayat polls, there will be requirement of both ‘seekh’ and ‘kebab’.

“It is not possible that nothing will happen after our boys work hard throughout the year. So we will require both the ‘seekh’ and ‘kebab’ in the panchayat polls. If the opposition wants to eat, we will offer them kebab,” Mitra said.

Mitra also indirectly ridiculed the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“He is standing in the opposition court and is claiming that no one should come in front of his house. Sometimes he asks not to touch his body. Even the rats will not visit the opposition court. All the people will be beside Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee,” Mitra said.

Reacting to Mitra’s comments, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said that when the common people will revolt, leaders like Mitra will be nowhere.

“He will face the same fate like the rulers of Sri Lanka when people turn furious,” Ghosh said.

20230209-201605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Free OPD, IPD facilities for Raj residents begin from today

    Naimisharanya in UP set for a major revamp

    Yogi writes to women MLAs ahead of special Assembly session

    Nine-day old baby undergoes heart surgery in UP hospital