A Delhi court on Monday sent Trinamool Congress youth leader Vinay Mishra’s brother Vikas Mishra to jail for 14 days in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Vikas Mishra from Delhi on March 16 following which the court sent him to the agency’s custody for six days.

After the end of his custody period Monday, Special Judge Anurag Sain sent him to judicial custody after the ED did not seek his further remand.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the illegal coal smuggling case.

The CBI had registered a case against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Majhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL chief of security Tanmay Das, area security inspector Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai, and the SSI and security in-charge of Kajora area, Debashish Mukherjee.

It had also issued a look out circular (LOC) against the Mishra brothers earlier this year after their name cropped up in the case.

An ED official said here that after registering the money laundering case, the agency had carried out 49 search operations in Kolkata and Delhi in the last two months, recovering several incriminating documents.

The official said that the financial probe agency has also recorded the statement of over 40 people in connection with the case.

“During investigation, the ED gathered evidences which pointed out that the proceeds of crime generated from illegal coal smuggling by key accused Majhi is worth Rs 1,300 crore,” the official said.

He said that a major chunk of this amount was received by Vinay Mishra and his brother.

The official said that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 730 crore reached the Trinamool Congress youth leader and his brother, on behalf of some influential persons as well as for themselves.

–IANS

aka/vd