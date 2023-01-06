As Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announced the names of their candidates for 52 constituencies in the poll-bound 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly, there is a strong possibility that the party’s national General Secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, might visit the hill state sometime this month for campaigning.

Sources in Kolkata said that while Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Meghalaya this month is almost certain, if time and schedules permit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might also visit Meghalaya along with him and address public rallies.

“Abhishek Banerjee might reach Meghalaya on January 17 for a two-day visit. He will be campaigning mainly in the West Garo Hills district. If Mamata Banerjee also accompanies her, she might attend a party rally at Tura in the same district,” said a senior Trinamool leader.

In December 2022, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee had been on a two-day visit to Shillong.

During that visit, the West Bengal Chief Minister had promised to launch the ‘Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment’, promising a guaranteed income support of Rs 1,000 per month to each woman, if the party comes to power in Meghalaya.

20230106-223604