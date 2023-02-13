Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Monday that if voted to power in Tripura, just like in West Bengal, his party will introduce ‘Duare Sarkar’ (governance at the doorsteps) to prevent BJPs ‘Duare Gunda’ (goons at doorsteps).

Addressing an election rally at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district, Banerjee said that the people of West Bengal are getting the benefits of ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ (monthly financial assistance scheme for unemployed women) along with the other schemes. The people of Tripura also deserve such schemes, he said.

“BJP has done more damage to Tripura in the past five years than CPI-M did in the past 25 years. The saffron party talks about double-engine government, so why is Tripura lagging behind in economy, infrastructure, health, education, and every other aspect,” Banerjee asked.

He said that the CPI-M and Congress call themselves BJP’s opposition yet they don’t have the nerve to oppose BJP’s faults.

“Last year, it was Trinamool which protested against former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s maladministration, and subsequently the BJP was forced to change the Chief Minister in May,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP said that in 2022, they changed the Chief Minister, but in 2023, it is time to change the government.

“I’m requesting you to defeat the BJP. Do not cast your vote for CPI-M and Congress. Only Mamata Banerjee can fight against BJP’s corruption. We will fight for the people of Tripura till our last drop of blood,” Banerjee said.

He also said that the BJP is trying to control the people in terms of what they want to eat or wear.

“The saffron party wants to control whom we meet or even what colour we wear. People have to fight for their rights and their freedom,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress has put up 28 candidates in the February 16 elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

