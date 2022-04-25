Even as the wife of the president of Trinamool Congress’ Goa unit resigned from the party on Monday, it has announced restructuring of the party’s state committee.

Kavita Kandolkar — wife of Kiran Kandolkar, who contested the 2022 assembly polls but failed to win the Thivim assembly seat, said she was forced to resign due to pressure from her personal supporters.

“I was under pressure from my supporters that I should quit the Trinamool Congress,” she said in a statement.

Despite running a high profile election campaign in Goa, the party had failed to win a single seat, resulting in several departures from its fold after the election results.

The party has now said that it is in the process of restructuring its state committee.

“We have decided to restructure the entire AITC Goa State Committee, with immediate effect. A newly constituted ad hoc committee will be announced shortly. We take this opportunity to reiterate our solemn commitment towards working for the people of Goa and their well-being,” a statement issued by the Trinamool Congress said.

20220425-213210