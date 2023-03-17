A couple of days after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “contemptuous” remarks abroad and consider his expulsion from the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra again on Friday questioned Dubey’s academic qualifications.

In a series of tweets, she questioned his educational record.

“Hon’ble Member in his 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha affidavit claimed to be “part time MBA from Delhi University”. Please note – prior to 2019 full list of educational qualifications was required to be listed”, she said.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Delhi University had in August 2020 stated that it had “no such candidate with the name of the Honourable Member (who) was either admitted or (had) passed out from any MBA program in DU in year 1993 as claimed in affidavits”.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit Hon’ble Member makes no mention of MBA and instead only states he has a PhD in Management from Pratap University Rajasthan in 2018,” she tweeted, adding that one cannot do a PhD from a UGC-deemed university without a valid masters degree.

“People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. And people who have fake degrees and have lied on affidavits should definitely not throw the rule book,” Moitra said, on Dubey’s statements on Gandhi.

She also challenged Dubey to prove the authenticity of his academic claims.

Dubey hit back strongly on Twitter.

“Shocking news for the experts of slander, the fury of the so-called female MP who sells lies. The so-called RTI applicant did not ask for information from the university, the address to which the so-called letter was sent is not known, Delhi University does not respond to RTI”, he tweeted.

“This must be heart-wrenching and shocking for the woman MP from Bengal with the perverted mentality”, he said in another tweet, adding that her evidence acted as “a certificate to send them to Agra”, in a reference to the Institute of Mental Health there.

Dubey has been in the news of late for his attacks on Gandhi. On March 15, he gave a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker under Rule 223 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on the allegedly “contemptuous and unbecoming behaviour” of Gandhi through his remarks in the UK.

