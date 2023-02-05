INDIA

Trinamool’s Saayoni Ghosh serves legal notice to BJP MP

Trinamool Congress’ youth wing’s West Bengal state president Saayoni Ghosh has served a legal notice to BJP Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur constituency, Saumitra Khan, over his recent derogatory statement connecting her with Trinamool youth leader Kuntal Ghosh.

Kuntal was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The actress-turned politician tweeted: “Sharing legal notice issued to Saumitra Khan for his defamatory statements made in the public domain on February 3, 2023, demanding a public apology, failing which I will exercise my legal right in the criminal & civil court of law.”

However, Khan on Sunday said that there is no question of him apologising in the matter, and that he would stick to his statement.

He added: “I am ready to face the legal battle.”

Significantly, a picture of Kuntal and Saayoni Ghosh went viral recently, on which Khan commented that an investigation should be done to ascertain whether the two Trinamool leaders shared a secret relationship.

