DIASPORAWORLD

Trio pleads not guilty in Indian dairy worker’s murder in NZ

NewsWire
0
0

Three men charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Indian dairy worker in New Zealand have pleaded not guilty to the crime, and will go to trial in 2024, media reports said.

Janak Patel, 34, was stabbed multiple times last month at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, Auckland, where he worked. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, leading police to launch a 48-hour manhunt resulting in the arrest of three men who were charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Appearing together for the first time in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, the three entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers, stuff.co.nz reported.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for five weeks in May 2024.

Of the three, a 34-year-old man has been charged with Patel’s murder, as well as aggravated robbery.

His lawyer sought interim name suppression, according to the report.

The other two — Henry Fred and Shane Henry Tane — have been accused of robbery.

Nationwide protests were held across New Zealand after Patel’s killing with people turning up in huge numbers shouting ‘enough is enough’ in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electoral office in Auckland’s Mt Albert, IANS had reported.

Most of the dairy owners and workers said they fear going to work after Patel’s brutal killing.

Following Patel’s death, New Zealand announced new measures to counter retail crime, which included providing a NZ$4,000 subsidy to shop owners to install fog cannons in their shops to stop burglaries.

20221214-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian students to benefit as Canada to give PR to 90K

    Emirates expects to resume Dubai-India flights from July 7

    With 2 missing Indians ‘killed’, is Kenya safe?

    Jaishankar tells envoys to investigate death of Indians being smuggled...