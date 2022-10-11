WORLD

Tripartite mechanism says Sudan closer to settlement for political crisis

A tripartite mechanism tasked with facilitating intra-Sudanese dialogue announced that they are getting closer to a satisfactory settlement for the country’s political crisis.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, on Monday met representatives of the tripartite mechanism, which is composed of the UN, African Union and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We see that we are getting closer and closer to a satisfactory settlement for all parties to the political process,” Mohamed Belaish, spokesman of the tripartite mechanism, said after the meeting, without disclosing any details of the settlement.

He described the meeting with Dagalo as “positive and constructive”, in which they reviewed the political developments and the ongoing dialogue among the country’s political parties.

Also on Monday, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan said the political scene would witness a breakthrough in the coming days.

He reiterated the commitment of the military to exit the political scene and devote itself to performing its duties in maintaining the unity, security and stability of the country, and to leave room for civilians to form a civilian government.

The North African nation has been suffering a political crisis since Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a military coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the capital Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

