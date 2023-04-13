INDIA

Triple murder accused UP man arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A man accused of triple murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has been arrested.

According to the police, Anjal killed his father, uncle, and aunt as they refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Shabga village under the Chaprauli police station limits.

SP Baghpat Arpit Vjayvargiva said that the accused, an alcoholic, strangulated three of his family members to death over liquor money.

The victims have been identified as — Veerpal (58), Sreepal (60) and Veermati (62).

After committing the crime, Anjal visited his other aunt in Sirsali, the neighbouring village.

He told her about the crime and she rushed to Shabga only to find three bodies.

Subsequently, she informed other villagers about the incident who then called the Chaprauli police.

Police have said that Anjal committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

He had an altercation with his father and uncle over liquor money. To pacify them, his aunt Veermati intervened.

However, later in the night, when they were all sleeping, Anjal strangulated them to death one by one.

All three bodies have been sent for autopsy.

20230413-083004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri...

    V-P poll is ‘referendum’ on how Parliament should run: Margaret Alva

    OPPO may launch its frst smart TV in India soon (Ld)

    Demonetisation ‘one of critical steps in series of transformational economic policy’:...