Triple murder in Gorakhpur, woman arrested

A woman killed her husband and two step-sons by slitting their throat in her house in Sahabganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Sunday.

The accused woman has been arrested and the knife used in the crime has also been seized.

According to reports, Avadhesh Gupta, 40, had remarried after the death of his first wife from whom he had two sons Aryan and Pihu.

His second wife Neelam hails from Sant Kabir Nagar and has a daughter from her first marriage.

According to sources, Neelam had relations with another man and wanted to get rid of her husband and step-sons.

After committing the crime, Neelam informed the police that some people were attacking her husband and step-sons.

The police reached her house and saw Avadhesh and the two sons lying in a pool of blood. The police rushed the three to the hospital where the doctors declared Avadhesh dead. The two children died during treatment.

SP north, Manoj Awasthi said that they have registered a case on the complaint of Avadhesh’s mother and Neelam has been arrested.

20230226-152402

