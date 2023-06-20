INDIA

Triple murder in UP’s Mainpuri over property dispute

Three persons of a family, including a father and son, were shot dead in Nagla Antram village, within limits of the Karhal police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said.

The motive behind the triple murder is said to be a dispute over possession of a piece of land between two related families and an enmity festering for years.

The accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, 28, used a country-made firearm and fired at four members of the family. Three died, while a woman, critically injured, has been shifted to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital in Etawah district, for treatment.

Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, said, “Teams have been constituted to nab the accused named in the complaint and a case is being registered. The accused involved are absconding and a search has been launched to arrest them.”

“Prima facie, it was a dispute over a piece of land which passes between the houses of the two families. The family of the accused raised some structure on Sunday evening, but the matter did not flare up as the victim family remained silent and lodged no complaint with the police,” Kumar added.

“However, the main accused, Rahul Yadav, 28, assisted by other members of his family, attacked the victim family headed by Rameshwar Yadav, 80, on Monday. Rameshwar Yadav, his 52-year-old son, Kayam Singh Yadav and 30-year-old Mamta Yadav, were shot dead,” he said.

“Sarojini Yadav, too, was fired at and was injured in the attack. She has been shifted to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added.

20230620-062202

