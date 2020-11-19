Tripoli port fills gap caused by Beirut explosions

Canindia News

A top official said that the Port of Tripoli has been working in coordination with the Port of Beirut to fill the gap caused by the two huge explosions that rocked latter on August 4.
“Tripoli’s port is storing products, mainly grains, which arrive in the country since storage areas in Beirut’s port were destroyed by the explosions,” Tripoli Port director Ahmed Tamer told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.
The explosions, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port, killed around 190 people, wounded 6,000 others and led to at least 300,000 being homeless.
The blasts caused damages estimated to be worth $15 billion, according to official figures.
Around 45,744 residential units were destroyed by the explosions and the damage was assessed by 250 teams of 1,000 army members and 500 civil engineers.
Experts have said that this was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.
The explosions took place next to a grain silo in Beirut’s port, most of which was wrecked.
However, Tamer noted that the containers’ station at Beirut’s port was not impacted by the explosions so the port is still receiving containers and products placed in the containers are later given to their importers in Lebanon.
