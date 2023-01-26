INDIA

Tripura BJP core group to meet today

Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, the BJP Tripura core group is scheduled to meet on Thursday here.

Chaired by Union Minister Amit Shah, the meeting will also have National President J.P. Nadda in attendance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, party state President Rajiv Bhattacharjee, Election In charge Mahesh Sharma, BJP north east convenor Sambit Patra, former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik are also expected to attend.

According to a source, a detailed discussion on each candidate would take place and a short list of candidates will also be prepared to discuss in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

BJP CEC meeting is slated for January 27 at the BJP Headquarters. Poll-bound state leaders may also attend the meeting.

Earlier on January 18, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year, results for which will be declared on March 2, 2023.

“Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

