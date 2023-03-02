INDIA

Tripura: BJP, CPI(M), Congress neck-and-neck after 1st round of counting

NewsWire
0
0

After the first round of counting votes, the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress candidates are neck-and-neck in 49 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura.

BJP candidates are leading in 20 seats including Bordowali, Ramnagar, Khayerpur, Majlishpur, Badarghat, Mohanpur, Nalchar, Bishalgarh, while the CPI(M) is leading in 13 including Pratapgarh, Barjala, Bamutia, Belonia, Hrishamukh, Sabroom, Bagabassa, Sonamura.

Congress, which contested the February 16 Assembly elections in seat sharing adjustments with the Left parties, is leading in six seats including Agartala, Banamalipur, Pabiachara, Kailashahar, Dharmanagar.

The tribal-based Tipra Motha Party is leading in nine seats, including Simna, Santir Bazar, Raimavalley, Charilam.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate is leading in Kanchanpur seat.

“After the completion of counting of postal ballots, counting of votes stored in the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) have been taken up,” an election official said.

Officials said that votes are being counted in 60 counting centres in 21 locations across Tripura.

Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women.

