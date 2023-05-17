Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday flagged off a truck carrying relief materials for violence-hit Manipur.

He said that the relief materials comprising food grains, noodles, salt, oil, biscuits, sugar, milk, tea and garments have been being sent to the Manipur BJP unit who would distribute the items among the needy people.

Saha said that “under the able leadership of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, even as the situation has almost normalised, still people in Manipur are living in various camps and the relief materials will be of great help in this crisis period”.

He also appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and harmony as violence is no solution to any problem.

Responding to an appeal from the Manipur BJP, various units of the party in different states are providing relief materials to the ethnic violence-hit state.

Saha on Wednesday said that the Manipur unit of BJP had appealed for some help, and in response to that, the relief materials have been arranged by the party’s Tripura unit.

