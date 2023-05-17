INDIALIFESTYLE

Tripura CM flags off truck carrying relief materials for Manipur

NewsWire
0
1

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday flagged off a truck carrying relief materials for violence-hit Manipur.

He said that the relief materials comprising food grains, noodles, salt, oil, biscuits, sugar, milk, tea and garments have been being sent to the Manipur BJP unit who would distribute the items among the needy people.

Saha said that “under the able leadership of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, even as the situation has almost normalised, still people in Manipur are living in various camps and the relief materials will be of great help in this crisis period”.

He also appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and harmony as violence is no solution to any problem.

Responding to an appeal from the Manipur BJP, various units of the party in different states are providing relief materials to the ethnic violence-hit state.

Saha on Wednesday said that the Manipur unit of BJP had appealed for some help, and in response to that, the relief materials have been arranged by the party’s Tripura unit.

20230517-231402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New date announced for Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

    Top things to do when in Coorg

    Man tries to kill woman by slitting her throat in Gujarat’s...

    Ravi Shastri says upcoming season of Legends Cricket League dedicated to...