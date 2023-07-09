Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday sent state’s most delicious pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of a gesture of friendship.

Tripura Horticulture Department Director Fanibhusan Jamatia said that 980 kg Kew variety pineapples comprising 700 pieces were handed over to the officials of the India’s Assistant High Commission in Chittagong.

Officials of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka would hand over the pineapples to the officials of Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office.

The pineapples packed in 100 cartons were dispatched through the Agartala-Akhaura integrated check post.

Jamatia said that pineapples were sent as a reciprocal gesture in response to the Haribhanga mangoes given by Bangladesh Prime Minister to Tripura Chief Minister last month.

Tripura occasionally exported most delicious pineapples to Dubai, Qatar, Bangladesh facilitating crores of trade of the state’s farmers.

Officials said that besides pineapples, Tripura also exported various other fruits and horticultural products to the UK, Germany and many other countries.

Tripura annually produces 1.28 lakh tonnes of two major varieties — Kew and Queen — of pineapples in 8,800 hectares of mountainous orchards across the state and for many years, exporting the pineapples and lemons to many countries and many Indian states as well.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, at a function in Agartala in 2018, announced the “Queen” variety of pineapple as Tripura’s state fruit.

Besides pineapples, Tripura also exported a large quantity of jackfruit, tamarind, stone apple, betel leaf, ginger to the UK, Germany, Dubai, Bangladesh and other countries as well as various Indian states.

2023070936358