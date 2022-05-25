Tripura’s new Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Though the details of the meeting were not shared with the media, it was learnt that this was a courtesy call by the Tripura Chief Minister.

This was the first visit of Saha to the national capital after assuming his office.

After the meeting, Amit Shah tweeted: “Met the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha ji”.

It was also learnt that Saha will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central Ministers On Thursday or Friday, and BJP President J.P. Nadda and other party office bearers.

Saha succeeded incumbent Biplab Kumar Deb, who was asked to resign. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha last month from the lone seat from Tripura.

20220525-201401