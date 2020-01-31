Tripura CM seeks Israeli help in security, water management

Agartala, Feb 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday held a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka in New Delhi and discussed mutual cooperation in a variety of fields including security and surveillance systems, officials said.

An official in the Tripura Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Agartala said that Deb discussed diverse potential areas of cooperation with the Israel Ambassador.

“The Chief Minister discussed about the joint cooperation on the areas of security and surveillance system, water management, agriculture, food processing, packaging, cold storage, technology transfer, tourism and culture,” the official added.

The official said the Israeli Ambassador expressed willingness to visit Tripura along with his team soon.

Deb, who became Chief Minister of Tripura around two years ago after the Bharatiya Janata Party thrashed the Left parties after 25 years, continued his efforts to boost the local economy by aiding the growth of agricultural, natural, mineral and human resources of Tripura and to establish their global market.

–IANS

sc/rs/bg