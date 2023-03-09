INDIA

Tripura CM to meet President Murmu in New Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and discuss various state-related affairs, officials said here on Thursday.

In his maiden visit to Delhi after becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, Saha is also likely to meet Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as well as a few Central ministers.

After holding the first cabinet meeting, Saha, who along with eight other cabinet ministers took oath on Wednesday, left from Kolkata towards Delhi.

The President visited Tripura in October last year and inaugurated a new passenger train between Agartala and Kolkata as well as several projects.

