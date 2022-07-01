Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June 23 after winning the bypoll, will take oath as member of the Assembly next week after resigning from the Rajya Sabha, officials said here on Friday.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Saha left for Hyderabad on Friday to attend BJP’s national executive meeting and from there he would go to Delhi to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

The 69-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat in Tripura on March 31.

Saha, who won from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, would take oath as a member of the state Assembly next week, the official said.

Saha, who’s also the state unit chief of the BJP, took oath as the Chief Minister on May 15, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the top post.

Saha contested elections for the first time in his three-decade long political career. To fulfil the constitutional binding, he had to become a member of the Assembly within six months.

In the June 23 bypoll, Saha defeated Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by 6,104 votes.

