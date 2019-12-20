Tripura cops in a fix over 3 Bangladeshi nationals

Agartala, Jan 4 (IANS) The Tripura Police have been caught in a bizarre situation as they are unable to send back three Bangladeshis as the Bangla border guards are refusing to accept them, the police said here on Saturday.

According to the police, three young Bangladeshis were arrested on June 4 for entering India illegally through western Tripura’s Khowai district. A local court found them guilty and awarded 6-month jail.

According to the Khowai district police official, after completion of the jail-term on December 4, 2019, the police with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) tried to send back the three — Zosef Mia, Imran Mia and Zahid Mia. But the border guards of Bangladesh refused to take them back.

Now, for the past one month, the police had to arrange food and lodging for them at the Champahour police station and two cops have been deployed to look after them.

The police have raised it with the Director General of Police (DGP). “The police are also awaiting the state government’s direction,” the official said.

The three, residents of the Maulavibazar district under the Sylhet Division, had been arrested for violation of the Passport Act and trespassing.

Tripura, surrounded by Bangladesh from three sides, shares 856-km border with it. Most of the frontier, except a nearly 67-km-stretch, is fenced.

