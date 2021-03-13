Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Secretary Timir Chanda was sacked on Saturday for “unethical activities and non-cooperations”, top cricket body official said.

TCA president Manik Saha in a press statement said that the Apex Council Members in their meetings on January 9 and on Saturday raised several allegations and moved a no-confidence motion against Chanda, a former cricketer representing the state in various national meets.

“Chanda was asked to clarify his position in writing. He did not reply and nor even present in the Saturday’s Apex Council meeting,” Saha said.

The statement said that the TCA’s Apex Council unanimously delegated the function of the Secretary to Joint Secretary Kishore Kumar Das until the Secretary’s post is duly filled up.

Das is the son of state Assembly speaker Rebati Mohan Das.

Replacing Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, dentist-turned-politician Saha was elected to the state president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 15 last year.

It has been an immense rise for Saha who joined the BJP in 2016 and served as in-charge of “Pristha Pramukhs” or “Panna Pramukhs” (local unit in-charge) before the 2018 Assembly polls, when the party came to power ousting the Left parties.

