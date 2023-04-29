INDIA

Tripura forms STF to deal with criminal syndicates, extortion gangs

Tripura government has set up a Special Task Force (STF) to deal with organised criminal groups, crime syndicates, and extortion gangs in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, said in his social media posts that the STF headed by the Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences) will have statewide jurisdiction.

“The STF has been formed with the objective of taking focused action against organised criminal groups, criminal syndicates, extortion gangs and similar such crimes,” the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, Saha had held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi wherein they discussed various affairs of Tripura.

A source close to the Chief Minister said that Shah asked Saha to take strict action against drugs menace and organised crimes in the state.

Earlier this week, the Tripura government had set up the first ever Crime Branch Police Station (CBPS) in the state to investigate cases on economic offences, serious crimes, and narcotics-related offences.

The CBPS has jurisdiction all over the state.

After getting approval from the competent authority, the CBPS will conduct inquiries into economic offences, serious crimes and offences under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

20230429-223003

