Tripura Governor, CM condole Swaraj’s death

Agartala, Aug 7 (IANS) Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in Delhi on Tuesday night. She was 67.

“Sushmaji’s death at an early age leaves a huge void. She was an outstanding minister, orator in both Hindi and English, a perfect parliamentarian. She would always be remembered as an exceptional human being,” the Governor said in a message.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Swaraj, Deb said: “She was a sagacious and popular political figure with foresightedness. Elected seven times as a respected parliamentarian, she, with her eloquent and convincing deliberations had carved a niche for herself in parliamentary politics,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

