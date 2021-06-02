Tripura government has appointed senior IAS officer Alok Kumar as new Chief Secretary after abruptly transferring the incumbent Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar as Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura in New Delhi, official said on Wednesday.

A Tripura cadre 1990 batch IAS officer Alok Kumar (also known as Kumar Alok), who is currently posted as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat of the central government, would join his new assignment next week.

Officials said that Alok Kumar before going to the central deputation in March last year was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Tripura government.

According to an official notification, issued on Tuesday night, Alok Kumar after joining as the Chief Secretary would look after General Administrations (Confidential and Cabinet, Personnel and Training) and Home Department.

