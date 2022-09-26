The Tripura government will conduct an inquiry about the alleged deprivation of financial and other benefits to the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel deployed in Delhi and Chattisgarh, Chief Minister Manik Saha told the state Assembly on Monday.

On the request of the Union Home Ministry, nearly 880 TSR personnel were posted in Delhi since November 2019 and nearly 500 TSR personnel were posted in the South Eastern Coalfields Limited in Chattisgarh.

Responding to a question raised by CPI-M MLA Ratan Kumar Bhowmik, the Chief Minister told the Tripura Assembly that he would inquire about the alleged deprivation of financial and other benefits to the TSR jawans deployed in Delhi and Chattisgarh to provide security there.

Bhowmik told the House that the TSR personnel posted in Chattisgarh are not getting equal financial benefits enjoyed by their colleagues deployed in Delhi.

The family members of the TSR personnel often complained that the latter posted in Delhi and Chattisgarh are living in unhygienic conditions and not being provided facilities by the concerned authorities there.

Saha, who holds the Home Ministry portfolio, said that currently the state has 12 battalions of TSR and recently the state government has appointed nearly 1,500 TSR jawans, including women, to raise two more new battalions.

According to the Tripura Home Department officials, one battalion of TSR was posted in various sites of the Oil and Natural Gas company in Tripura and several companies (with 125 to 130 personnel in each company) to Tripura Natural Gas company, ONGC Thermal Power Plant (at Palatana in southern Tripura), and various gas drilling organisations.

Besides providing security during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the India Reserve (IR) battalions of TSR had earlier performed election duties in more than 18 states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana and the northeastern states, to provide security during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Trained in counter-insurgency operations, the elite TSR troopers have demonstrated excellent performance in Tripura in taming the four-and-a-half decade old terrorism in the northeastern state.

In the IR battalion, 75 per cent of its personnel are from Tripura, while the remaining are from across the country.

The TSR has 12 battalions, of which nine are IR battalions.

