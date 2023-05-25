INDIA

Tripura govt to take action if employees are not punctual

NewsWire
0
0

The Tripura government has asked its employees to maintain punctuality in attending office otherwise strict action will be taken against the erring staff.

The Tripura government’s general administration department secretary Abhishek Singh in a notification on Thursday said that it has been observed that the employees working in various departments, offices, public sector undertakings are not observing punctuality and maintaining regular attendance as expected by the government.

In view of this, all the employees are directed to be punctual and maintain regular attendance henceforth, it said.

The notification said that the employees should reach the office in time, so that the public can avail their service from 10 a.m. sharp on all working days.

“Similarly no one should leave the office during working hours (10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.) during the working days without sufficient and unavoidable reasons and without intimation to the controlling authority under any circumstance.”

In case of any failure in abiding by the government instructions, the department will take necessary action against the concerned employee, the notification said, asking all the departmental heads to strictly comply with the instructions.

20230525-202405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grenade throwing module busted in Srinagar, 4 held

    Bagga’s mother accuses Kejriwal of conspiring against her son

    Minorities must adapt to fast changing world, join social mainstream: K’taka...

    Nitish to discuss opposition unity with Kharge over luncheon