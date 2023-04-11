INDIA

Tripura High Court gets new CJ after 46 days (Ld)

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, officials said here on Tuesday.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification on Tuesday, said that the President has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Supreme Court collegium, on February 7, recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The collegium in a statement had said: “The collegiuma resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Mr. Justice Jaswant Singh, Mr. Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura.”

Eversince Justice Singh retired on February 23, the post of Chief Justice in Tripura High Court has been lying vacant. Justice Singh served only for eight days in the post.

The Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur.

All the northeastern states, excluding Sikkim, were earlier under the Gauhati High Court.

20230411-151204

