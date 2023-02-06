West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee began her two-day visit to poll-bound Tripura on Monday and will hold a road-show and and address an election rally on Tuesday.

Banerjee said that Tripura is her home as she visited the state many a times since she was in Congress.

Accompanied by Trinamool national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, she arrived in Agartala on Monday evening and then went to southern Tripura’s Udaipur where she offered puja at the Tripura Sundari Temple – built by King Dhanya Manikya in 1501 and 51 Shakti Peeths in the country.

“I offered puja to ensure the welfare of our Maa-Maati-Maanush. Whenever I visit Tripura, I come to this temple and visit several places of religious importance as I respect all religions,” Banerjee told the media.

“I was among the three leaders who worked the most when Congress came to power in this state. This is why I know various areas in Tripura stretching from Sonamura to Kailashahar. When no one was there and BJP was oppressing people, Trinamool Congress was the only party standing with the people here.”

Drawing parallels between the cultures in Tripura and West Bengal, she said that Bengal and Tripura share a deep connection. “I consider Tripura as my home so I have returned to my home. I can speak my language here and eat the food I like. From food to attire to behaviour, everything is almost the same.”

Sharing her concern over the breakdown of law and order in the state, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that Trinamool Congress workers and leaders have been attacked. The vehicles of leaders including the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Rajib Banerjee, and Abhishek Banerjee have been vandalised, she said.

The Trinamool on Sunday issued their first list of 22 candidates for the February 16 elections to the 60-seat Tripura assembly.

