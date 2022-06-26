Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has saved Congress from embarrassment as he was the lone candidate to win by-polls in Tripura while the other three seats are won by the BJP in the state. The Congress was decimated in Delhi and Punjab while the party did not contest the UP Lok Sabha bypolls.

In Jharkhand, Congress has registered a win in the bypoll increasing the party’s tally in the state. Shilpi Neha Tirkey has won but the party lost in Andhra Pradesh with YSRCP sweeping the polls.

The Congress could not win the Sangrur bypoll despite AAP losing the battle with SAD(A) winning the seat.

In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the last two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.

Bypolls were held in four assembly seats in Tripura: Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bordowali. Chief Minister Manik Saha contested from Town Bordowali and has won.

Other three assembly constituencies are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi where AAP defeated BJP, Mandar in Jharkhand which was won by the Congress, and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh won by the YSRCP.

20220626-171004