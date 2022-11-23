INDIA

Tripura: Man gets death sentence for murdering 5

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Tripura on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to death for murdering five persons including his two daughters, elder brother, a police officer, last year.

Tripura police spokesman said that the District and Sessions Court in Khowai district has convicted and sentenced to death the accused, Pradip Deb Roy for murdering his two minor daughters — Aditi Deb Roy, Mandira Deb Roy, elder brother Amalesh Deb Roy with an iron bar on November 26 last year at Uttar Ramchandraghat in Khowai district.

When the police team, led by inspector Satyajit Mallik arrived on the spot, Deb Roy assaulted the police officer, and two others — Krishna Das and his son Karnadhir Das, who were travelling along Deb Roy’s homes in an auto rickshaw, with an iron rod.

The police inspector and Karnadhir Das subsequently succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Deb Roy had also severely assaulted his wife Mina Paul (Deb Roy).

The death sentence to Deb Roy would be executed subject to confirmation by the Tripura High Court, the police spokesman said.

20221123-234202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS-CVoter Snap Poll: Majority supports Rajasthan minor girl who killed alleged...

    T’gana fulfilling aspiration of Jayashankar: KCR

    Goa CM urges youth to help eradicate drug menacE

    K’taka hospitals sealed for throwing foetuses into gutter