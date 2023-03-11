The Chief Ministers of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Saturday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, met the President.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also met Murmu.

The three Chief Ministers along with their cabinet colleagues took oath in the respective state capitals on March 7 and 8 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda.

While Sangma and Saha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tripura Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda and discussed various issues.

20230311-225802