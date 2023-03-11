INDIALIFESTYLE

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs meet Prez, Union Ministers in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Chief Ministers of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Saturday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, met the President.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also met Murmu.

The three Chief Ministers along with their cabinet colleagues took oath in the respective state capitals on March 7 and 8 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda.

While Sangma and Saha met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tripura Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda and discussed various issues.

20230311-225802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Producer Aruna Guhan recalls phenomenal run of 1945 Tamil film ‘Sri...

    (DECODING BUDGET) Tech industry seeks more from FM to bridge digital...

    Building three giga factories in India for green energy value chain:...

    Only 2% of cryptocurrencies have a ‘healthy’ liquidity, finds study