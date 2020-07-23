Tripura NGO’s scheme for well-off to help needy people

Agartala, July 23 (IANS) In a unique initiative, a NGO, Purvaudaya, on Thursday launched a project to assist the poor and the needy people by connecting the well-off section of society with underprivileged people.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma, in separate functions inaugurated three outlets of Purvaudaya in the city and its outskirts under the NGO’s “Heart of Humanity” scheme in which clothes and food would be distributed to the poor free of cost.

Purvaudaya’s General Secretary and social worker Niti Deb said at these outlets the well-off citizens will donate unused and discarded items like clothes, mattresses, quilts, blankets, shoes, toys, books etc which are still in good condition so that the needy people can take them for their use.

“Apart from garments, toys for children, books, artefacts, bags, etc, there would also be special arrangements for food with a refrigerator installed inside the outlet. Many families, restaurants, hotels find that a good amount of food items remained unused not only during any programme or festival but also almost every morning. They can leave these food items in the ‘Heart of Humanity’ outlets to be shared with less fortunate people,” she told the media.

Niti Deb, wife of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said that the surplus food which would otherwise have gone waste will fill many hungry stomachs.

“It would be especially useful for children to empower themselves with books, pen, pencil and other stationary items that are to be kept in the ‘Heart of Humanity’ outlets. This platform would soon not only help generate among the common masses a sense of belonging, brotherhood and inclusive approach socially but would also act meaningfully for the welfare of people like rickshaw-pullers, daily wage earners, labourers and other needy segments. It is in all likelihood the first of its kind in the entire country,” she added.

Purvaudaya’s Assistant General Secretary and a writer Manas Paul said: “What is unique and important in this charity project is that all would remain incognito. None would know who ‘gives’ and who ‘takes’ — which is actually the fundamental of Indian ethos of service and charity.”

He said that the entire project cost would be borne by “Purvaudaya”.

