Tripura orders probe into man’s death in lock-up

Agartala, Jan 12 (IANS) The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into death of a man in lockup. He, arrested on Friday in connection with theft of cash from ATMs using cloning devices in the state capital, was found dead on Sunday.

According to a police official, Sushanta Ghosh, 38, arrested from his house in Lankamura on the outskirts of the city, committed suicide at the West Agartala police station in Saturday-Sunday intervening night.

However, Sushanta’s father Parimal Ghosh in an FIR claimed his son died following police torture. “My son was arrested as Bangladeshi ATM hackers had earlier bought sweets from his shop. My son had helped them exchange dollars into rupees without knowing their (Bangladeshi people) criminality,” Ghosh said.

While the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has urged the Tripura Human Rights Commission to inquire into the incident, the Congress demanded a judicial probe.

“The government should take action against the accused police personnel and provide financial compensation to the victim’s family,” the CPI-M said on Sunday.

Two Turkish and two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Belgharia (under North 24 Parganas district) in West Bengal in November for stealing cash from ATMs with the help of cloning devices in Agartala.

As per the preliminary probe, the Turkish nationals along with their Bangladeshi collaborators had stolen Rs 50 lakh from around 80 clients of different banks, mostly State Bank of India, in November through ATM cloning devices in Guwahati. Same criminals could be involved in the hacking in Agartala.

–IANS

sc/pcj